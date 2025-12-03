Apple Music's 2025 Replay is now available

HQ

Every year, it's one of the most exciting moments when music streaming platforms launch their annual wrap-up feature. Apple Music calls theirs Replay, and we bring this up because the feature has now arrived for 2025 meaning you can hop into the app and see which songs and musicians you listened to the most this calendar year.

The feature is a bit more expansive than past years, as not only do you get the traditional Replay playlist and see who your most streamed artists were for 2025, but now you can also see which songs you played most throughout the year, which albums you listened to the most, which playlists were your favourite, your top stations and genres, and then also expand that further by seeing your top artists, albums, and songs per each of the 12 individual months.

There's even a comparison feature this year, so you can see how listening habits have stacked up in 2025 to each month in 2024, all while an Achievements-like Milestones sector shows which awards you have surpassed.

You can find the feature by heading into Apple Music where it should simply ask you if you want to experience Replay 2025 right away. If it doesn't, head to the Home page in the app to locate it.

Fret not, Spotify users, as we're expecting the service to open up its Wrapped feature very soon.