Apple Music is marking its 10th anniversary with dedicated All Time Replay playlist

It has been 10 years since Apple Music first arrived. Crazy, right? It certainly doesn't feel as though the Spotify challenger has been around that long, but it has, and now Apple is looking to celebrate this anniversary with a new feature.

Known as Replay All Time, this will act similarly to the annual Replay playlists that arrive and collate your most-listened to songs over the past year. As the name implies, Replay All Time will collate your most popular songs over the past decade and put them on a looping playlist that is accessible through the Home tab in the service.

The playlist is available today and it gathers your 100 most-played songs into one place, for a nostalgic experience that will invoke some memories of the person you were a decade ago.

Otherwise, a slate of other things are planned to mark 10 years of Apple Music, including a top 500 most-streamed songs countdown that will be running on Apple Music Radio and counting down 100 songs per day until the top-streamed song of all-time is unveiled on July 5.

