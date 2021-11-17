Apple Music continues its expansion, this time to LG smart TVs

HQ

Apple has announced that it has continued its expansion of which platforms Apple Music is available on, by bringing the music streaming service to LG's smart TVs. The service is available to check out on any LG TV that uses webOS version 4.0 onwards, meaning if you have an LG TV that has been released before approximately 2018, you can probably use the service.

As for how Apple Music will run on LG TVs, it'll operate similarly to the Apple TV app and how Music runs on Apple's own devices, meaning users will get access to songs, radio, music videos, playlists, and tracks that uses the system's synced lyrics, meaning you can sing along as you stream music.

This release isn't actually the first time Apple Music has come to TVs. The app has actually already arrived on Samsung TVs previously, meaning Apple already has a bit of experience releasing a native app for different TV models.