Apple Music and King Charles III team up for a new playlist

King Charles III has teamed up with Apple Music to create a new playlist that's all about celebrating the Commonwealth. Recorded at Buckingham Palace, the playlist is called The King's Music Room and will go live on the 10th of March at 6AM GMT.

The musical journey of DJ Charles takes us throughout the Commonwealth, featuring artists from across its 56 countries and entirely different eras of music. From 1930s crooners to Afrobeat stars, it seems Charles has quite the elaborate taste.

"Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me," Charles said. "I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places."

Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, and more headline the playlist, and we can't wait to hear what's next for DJ Charlie. Perhaps he'll take his tunes on tour.

