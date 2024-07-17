Apple might be using your favourite YouTubers to train AI

HQ

As the race continues for tech companies to create the most advanced AI model they can produce, some shifty methods may be going into training them. A new report from Proof News shows that Apple is apparently using YouTube creators to train its AI.

"No one came to me and said, 'We would like to use this,'" said YouTuber David Pakman, who hosts a channel with 2 million subscribers and more than 2 billion views. "This is my livelihood, and I put time, resources, money, and staff time into creating this content," he said.

Other creators described the practise as "theft," and believe it will be used to harm and exploit artists. It's not just Apple that might be making use of these videos either, as Nvidia and Anthropic are also accused in the report.

What do you think of AI being trained via YouTube?

This is an ad: