Apple M1 SoC outperforms GTX1050TI in new benchmark

While expectations have been high, few expected the M1 chip to perform better than dedicated graphics cards such as the Nvidia GTX 1050TI and the AMD Radeon RX 560.

In the GFXBench 5.0 tests Anztec Ruins / Car Chase / Manhatten 3.1.1 1440p / Manhatten 3.1, the M1 scores 203,6 / 77,4 / 178,2 /130,9 / 274,5 FPS, with the GTX 1050TI scoring 159 / 61,4 / 143,8 / 127,4 / 218,3 FPS and the Radeon RX560 hitting 146,2 / 82,35 / 115,1 / 101,4 / 174,9 FPS.

And while the 5nm system-on-a-chip is impressive with 4xFirestorm high-performance cores, and 4x Icestorm efficiency cores, combined with an 8 core GPU, outright beating dedicated graphics cards, even while its an older entry-level, the RX560 is rated to 2.6 TFLOPS, and the same is the M1, so such a beating was not expected.

It will be interesting to see if the synthetic benchmark tests will hold true when the M1 hits the market, and real-life use and benchmarking starts.