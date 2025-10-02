Apple looks to build up competition to Meta's AI smart glasses

HQ

Apple is apparently pausing development on a more powerful version of its Vision Pro headset in order to pursue a new product that would see it enter into the AI smart glasses market. This new product would offer some competition to Meta, which recently unveiled its own AI smart glasses.

This comes from a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who believes this is a part of a broader strategy by Apple to launch AI products with mass-market appeal. It's also to stop Meta from cornering the market on AI smart glasses.

All work has been stopped on the new Vision Pro headset, which was set to launch sometime in 2027. However, a cheaper version of the headset is still in the works, and could launch sooner. For now, though, Apple seems to be all systems go with AI smart glasses, and could even have its first pair ready by 2026.

Apple is taking aim at the Zuck.

