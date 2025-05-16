Apple launches the next-generation of CarPlay in a select number of Aston Martin models

HQ

Smartphone integration in modern cars is now almost expected, with systems like Google Car Play, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay being featured in many models. Now, the latter is looking to take its automotive support to new levels, as Apple has unveiled what it is dubbing CarPlay Ultra.

This is the next-generation of the software, which while it will eventually become used in a variety of models and by a list of different manufacturers, at the moment it is only present in new Aston Martin cars.

CarPlay Ultra is said to deliver the "ultimate in-car experience" and does so by offering deeper integration, more detailed information, broader customisation, and more. Apple's vice president of worldwide product marketing, Bob Borchers, explains it as the following:

"This next generation of CarPlay gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car, while deeply integrating with the car's systems and showcasing the unique look and feel of each automaker."

CarPlay Ultra claims to provide content for all of the driver's screens, with ways to customise and tweak the appearance of the speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, temperature gauge, and more. Drivers can then also share map and media data from their phone with the car, and even add widgets to their dashboard that are powered by their iPhone.

Apple explains that CarPlay Ultra only works with iPhone 12s or newer and that while it's limited to Aston Martins sold in the U.S. and Canada to begin with, the global rollout is expected to happen within 12 months. Apple even adds that Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis have all committed to use CarPlay Ultra and to bring it to new models eventually.

Apple

