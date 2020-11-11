Apple launches its own M1 CPU

You're watching Advertisements

Apple, not being subtle, calls the chip "a breakthrough." The M1 is a system-on-a-chip, including memory, GPU, cache, and security functions, so while this version is clearly intended for laptops, a desktop version called D1 is expected to get a more in-depth reveal soon.

More interestingly, it's ARM-based and made on 5nm technology due to it being a single chip. The advantage of having everything on one chip this way is that it doesn't copy the same data multiple times and it also has higher power efficiency.

The CPU is a differentiated 8-core, meaning half the cores are aimed at high performance, while the rest aim at high efficiency.

"Our high‑performance core is the world's fastest CPU core when it comes to low‑power silicon." This is however single performance workload in "industry standard," so at Gamereactor we look forward to validating this claim.

Apple also claims it's double the performance of the latest PC laptop chip (11th gen Intel) and matching PC performance at 25% of the power - however, it's important to note that Laptop, and not Desktop environments are used as an example. On top of this, comes a claim of having the most powerful integrated GPU.

Combined with the latest MacOS, Big Sur, the chip should have extreme power management properties, giving up to 20 hours of movie playback on the MacBook Pro 13" and 18 hours on the MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air, Pro, and Mac Mini are available with the M1 chip later this month.