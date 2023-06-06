Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Apple launches a 15-inch Macbook Air

      Your Air, Your Choice.

      HQ

      First up in the recent WWDC 2023 news was a 15-inch Macbook Air equipped with the blisteringly fast M2 chip. The model is completely fanless, has a battery life of around 18 hours, six integrated speakers, a 1080p camera (finally) and a brightness of around 500 nits.

      According to Apple itself, this new Macbook Air is 12 times faster than previous Intel-based variants, and the price tag starts at £1,399. To make matters worse, the price of the smaller version of the Macbook Air has been reduced to £1,149.

      Do you want to buy this new Macbook Air?

