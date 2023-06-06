Apple launches a 15-inch Macbook Air

HQ

First up in the recent WWDC 2023 news was a 15-inch Macbook Air equipped with the blisteringly fast M2 chip. The model is completely fanless, has a battery life of around 18 hours, six integrated speakers, a 1080p camera (finally) and a brightness of around 500 nits.

According to Apple itself, this new Macbook Air is 12 times faster than previous Intel-based variants, and the price tag starts at £1,399. To make matters worse, the price of the smaller version of the Macbook Air has been reduced to £1,149.

