Apple is testing a less gendered voice for Siri

It has been reported that Apple is currently testing a new version of its iOS system with an update to the way that its artificial intelligence, Siri, sounds. Reported on by Axios, the update is expected to give users the option to use a less explicitly male or female sounding Siri, and marks Apple's next move to accommodate a wider array of options for how Siri sounds.

According to the report, assuming this feature does make it through the testing phase, it will be added as voice option 5 in Siri's settings. It's also noted that the voice was recorded by a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

There's no word on exactly when the voice option will be introduced, but hopefully it will make it to the live version of the iOS system soon.