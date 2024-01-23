Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Apple is predicted to have sold nearly 180,000 Vision Pros over the weekend

Even with the stocks lasting, people are still trying to scalp them.

Of course, Apple has not released any concrete figures yet, but judging by what industry analysts believe, nearly 180,000 copies of the Vision Pro may have been sold over the weekend.

The $3,500 AR headset was available for pre-order as of Friday, and observers have noted how delivery times just hours after the launch increased to between 5-7 weeks.

This suggests that the first batch of devices has most likely sold out - which Apple analyst Min-Chi Kuo believes is around 160,000 - 180,000 Vision Pros.

Not bad for a luxury gadget if this is true, but now it remains to be seen if the demand continues or if it is mainly the most devoted Apple users who mainly throw themselves at the Vision Pro.

Assuming the figures are correct, are you surprised by the success or is it about what you expected?

