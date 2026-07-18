Apple is once again the world's most valuable company

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For a long time, Apple and Microsoft have taken turns being the world's most valuable company, but as the chip crisis has led to record prices in the wake of the AI breakthrough, Nvidia has instead surged to the top. Things have been fairly stable for a while, but on Friday it became clear that we now have a new leader.

Apple has once again climbed back into the top spot, albeit by a very narrow margin (which could mean temporary shifts again this week). The reason is expected to be more subdued expectations for AI, and it may also be a sign that the chip crisis is beginning to ease somewhat.