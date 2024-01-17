Apple is now the world's largest mobile phone manufacturer

HQ

For the first time ever, Apple and Tim Cook can now claim to be the world's largest mobile phone manufacturer. This is after Samsung, the previously unchallenged leader, had a really bad year where sales fell by almost 14%. This while other Android OEMs such as Xiaomi and OPPO also fell.

Apple, on the other hand, was one of the few companies in the industry that saw growth in 2023 and increased its sales by 3.7%. This, together with Samsung's setbacks, allowed Cook and his friends to take the top spot as the world's largest mobile phone manufacturer.

In total, Apple sold 234.6 million phones in 2023, accounting for 20.1% of the market, compared to Samsung which sold 227 million phones in 2023 making up 19.4% of the market. Perhaps Samsung's new S24 series which released this week can give the company a boost.

Do you have an Apple or Android in your pocket?

Thanks, Ars Technica.