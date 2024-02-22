Apple is now by far the most popular smartphone manufacturer in the world

HQ

The fact that iPhones bring in big business is nothing new, but the fact that they were so popular came as a surprise even to us at the editorial office. New statistics show that the world's seven best-selling smartphones come from Apple.

As per, Counterpoint Research, at the top of the list is the iPhone 14, followed by the Pro Max and Max models. Closely followed by the iPhone 13 and it is only in fifth, sixth and seventh place that the latest iPhone 15 models appear.

The fact that none of Samsung's top models appear among the ten best-selling phones is a bit remarkable, instead it's their budget-friendly A14 that steals the spotlight. Whether this year's models of smartphones from Samsung with their AI integration will make up for lost market share remains to be seen, or what do you think?

Which phone do you use everyday, iPhone, Samsung or something else?