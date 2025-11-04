Apple developing budget Mac laptop to rival Chromebooks, Bloomberg News reports

HQ

Apple is preparing to enter the low-cost laptop market for the first time, with plans to release a budget Mac in the first half of next year, according to Bloomberg News.

The new device, reportedly code-named J700, is designed to attract students, businesses, and casual users who primarily browse the web, edit documents, or perform light media work. Apple also hopes to win over potential iPad buyers who prefer a traditional laptop experience.

A cheaper Mac built with iPhone power

According to Bloomberg, the new Mac will be priced well below $1,000 by using less-advanced components, including an iPhone processor and a lower-end LCD display slightly smaller than 13.6 inches. It would mark the first time Apple has used an iPhone chip in a Mac, though internal tests suggest it outperforms the company's older M1 processor.

The laptop is currently in testing and early production with overseas suppliers, the report adds. Apple's cheapest Mac at present is the M4 MacBook Air, starting at $999, or $899 with a student discount.

This would position the tech giant to compete directly with Google's Chromebooks and entry-level Windows PCs, expanding its reach beyond premium.