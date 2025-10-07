Apple iPhone 17 Pro

For many years, Apple has stood at something of a crossroads. They wanted an iterative design process that only marginally changed the appearance of their iPhone models each year, they wanted to use titanium, both for its strong marketing value and to offer something new and fresh to an audience that was soon unable to distinguish their products from one another, and they wanted a diverse but ultimately coherent product line-up.

2025 has brought about something of a change in mood, it must be said, as many of these plans have either been postponed or directly undermined by the iPhone 17 line-up. Despite continuing to be somewhat iterative, the iPhone 17 Pro, which we are reviewing today, in particular, is taking a completely different path and looks significantly different from previous models. Titanium has been dropped in favour of aluminium, which also means that two strong, saturated new colours make the Pro phones more fun to look at than they have been in years, and thanks to the Air model, new life has been breathed into Apple's line-up. Yes, after years of broken promises and a lengthy design process, the stars are truly aligned.

And let's not beat around the bush; this year, it's pretty much all good news for a potential iPhone 17 Pro customer. No, we still can't recommend upgrading from a relatively new Pro model, but if you've been on the fence, this is, if we cut to the chase from the start, a decent upgrade on pretty much all fronts.

Okay, spec time. This e-SIM model now has a 4252mAh battery, which almost qualifies it as a "two-day smartphone", and it's been many years since we've been able to say that about a standard Pro model. Add to that the usual IP68 certification, 25W MagSafe charging, and slightly faster wired charging than before, which still lags behind certain competitors but is far better than before. The new Cosmic Orange colour is endlessly appealing and deep, even if it is a little more prone to scratches than before, and thanks to effective FaceID, solid sensors all around, and fantastic stereo speakers, everyday use is once again a joy.

The display is an LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, delivering crisp 120Hz, HDR10, and Dolby Vision support, and a peak of 3000 NITS. There has been a bit of inflation in descriptions of flagship phone displays in recent years, because whether it's the depth via OLED, the calibration of colours when you actually see something on the display, or brightness, most displays today, whether it's a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, an iPhone 17 Pro, or a Pixel 10 Pro, are actually downright excellent. The same applies here.

The same can be said about the length and level of detail in these smartphone reviews of phones that more or less maintain the same competent "floor", i.e. features, functionality, and cohesion that one can afford to expect to be there, without necessarily requiring dedicated column space.

With that in mind, let's quickly establish that the new A19 Pro SoC, a 3nm chip that works with 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage, is just as snappy, giving even iOS 26, which with its Liquid Glass user interface is still a tweak or two away from really working, a fast and precise feel. In addition, Apple Intelligence is now available in more languages, although it will certainly be up to the individual to decide whether features such as smarter Siri, Writing Tools, image editing tools, and others will be useful. The point is that from a solid ecosystem for everyday use, from charging to display, it all works well, and combined with Apple's now revamped and more "pro" design profile, it's much easier to fall for this Pro pitch this year than last year, for example.

Okay, so what about the camera? The iPhone 17 Pro offers three 48-megapixel lenses in the same configuration as before, i.e. standard wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto. The latter now has 4x optical zoom, and the front selfie camera now has Centre Stage. It's all fine, and combined with nifty features such as Apple's ProRAW format, 4K/120fps Dolby Vision video, and the new recording microphones, Apple once again delivers solid camera performance that almost beats Google's Pixel series in post-processing, even though Google still wins in terms of dynamic range and sharpness, for example.

There are few points of criticism, really. That's just one of the reasons why this review is deliberately shorter this year, precisely to respect the more iterative transformation of phones through generations, but also because you're probably familiar with many of the pros and cons of Apple's current design philosophy. But, when all is said and done, with the larger battery, the wider colour palette, the new "camera plateau" (which we are all fans of here at Gamereactor) and the new 4x zoom, this is simply a good iPhone year.

So now give us that foldable iPhone next year, Apple.