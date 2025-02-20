Apple introduces the iPhone 16e

HQ

If you're one of the many people who think the iPhone 16 is way too expensive, Apple has now unveiled a more affordable alternative with the iPhone 16e, which has a starting price of £599. This model shares several features with the regular iPhone 16, including a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and USB-C port. Under the hood we find the A18 chip, which enables support for functions linked to Apple Intelligence and a remarkably capable battery.

According to Apple itself, this should be able to offer up to 26 hours of video playback, which is four hours more than the regular iPhone 16. The iPhone 16e is also equipped with Apple's first proprietary 5G modem, called C1.

Among the features that have been cut compared to the big brother model are the wide-angle camera, MagSafe, and dynamic island. The iPhone 16e will be available for pre-order from February 21 at 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET and will be officially available in stores on February 28.

Are you keen on an iPhone 16e?