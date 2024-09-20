Apple Intelligence confirmed to support more languages next year

HQ

Apple has now revealed that its new flagship feature, Apple Intelligence, will support more languages in the coming year.

As per TechCrunch, first up is, unsurprisingly, American English, which will be launched in October with iOS 18.1, followed by other English variants such as British, Australian and Canadian English as early as December 2024.

It is only in 2025 that Apple Intelligence will be available in major languages other than English, such as Chinese, French, Spanish and German. Portuguese and Korean are also on the horizon.

For those in Europe, however, the launch may be delayed as there are legal hurdles to overcome. Apple is in discussions with the EU to resolve this, and it is hoped that Apple Intelligence will soon be available here too.

Are you hoping that Apple Intelligence will be supported in your local language? Or does it just feel like a gimmick?