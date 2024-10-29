Apple Intelligence begins rolling out alongside iOS 18.1

HQ

Yesterday was a pretty big one for technology giant Apple. The company decided not just to debut a new update to iOS 18, an update that kicks off the rollout of the long-awaited Apple Intelligence AI suite, but it also lifted the curtain on a new slate of iMac computers.

Speaking about Apple Intelligence first, this will be available to some users through the iOS 18.1/iPadOS 18.1/macOS Sequoia 15.1 updates and as for what it will enable your devices to do, we're promised more helpful writing tools, a better Siri, more interactive photos, easier ways to stay focussed and prioritise, and plans for countless other features too.

In a press release, Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, mentioned: "Apple Intelligence unlocks exciting new capabilities that make your iPhone, iPad, and Mac even more helpful and useful, from Writing Tools to help refine your writing, to summarized notifications that surface what's most important, to the ability to search for almost anything in your photos and videos by simply describing it. And it's all built on a foundation of privacy with on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute, a groundbreaking new approach that extends the privacy and security of iPhone into the cloud to protect users' information. We are thrilled to bring the first set of Apple Intelligence features to users today, and this is just the beginning."

Due to EU laws and restrictions, Apple Intelligence is not releasing in many countries in the continent now, with plans for a rollout in April 2025 instead. For UK and US users, and various other countries around the world, the rollout has now begun.

As per the new iMacs, these have been upgraded with the more powerful M4 chip and feature support for Apple Intelligence. They will offer a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, a 12MP Center Stage camera, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, 16GB of RAM, and all at the starting price of $1,299, with pre-orders available today and launch planned for November 8.

John Ternus, senior vice president of hardware engineering, also commented on these iMacs in a press release too, adding: "iMac is beloved by millions of users, from families at home to entrepreneurs hard at work. With the incredible features of Apple Intelligence and the powerful performance of Apple silicon, the new iMac changes the game once again. With M4 and Apple Intelligence, gorgeous new colors that pop in any space, an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera, and a new nano-texture glass display option, it's a whole new era for iMac."

Do you plan to check out Apple Intelligence or pick up a new iMac?