Apple hits huge milestone: 3 billion iPhones sold

Apple has officially shipped its 3 billionth iPhone, CEO Tim Cook revealed during the company's fiscal Q3 earnings call in late July 2025. That's up from the first billion sold in nine years (2007-2016), two billion five years later (2021), and the third billion just four years on—a clear acceleration.In Q3 alone, iPhone revenue hit $44.6 billion, up roughly 13 % year‑over‑year, and accounting for nearly half of Apple's total $94 billion quarterly haul.

Still, the company isn't getting complacent. Apple continues to face headwinds—from lingering tariffs tied to former President Trump's trade policies to criticism over delayed AI integration into hardware and software experiences.Looking ahead, while Apple bets on emerging tech, key execs like Eddy Cue hint that smartphones may not dominate forever—even as Cook expresses confidence that new devices will complement, not replace, iPhones.

Tim Cook wrote:

"Today Apple is proud to report a June quarter revenue record with double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac and Services and growth around the world, in every geographic segment. At WWDC25, we were excited to introduce a beautiful new software design that extends across all of our platforms, and we announced even more great Apple Intelligence features. We are very pleased with our record business performance for the June quarter, which generated EPS growth of 12 percent. Our installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments, thanks to our very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty."

