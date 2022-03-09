Apple has unveiled the M1 Ultra chip and the latest iteration of the iPhone SE

HQ

Yesterday, Apple hosted a more concise showcase, an event that was teased with the word "peek", suggesting that we may get to hear about the tech company's augmented reality Glass system. But, that never happened, in fact the whole reference to "peek" doesn't make a whole lot of sense in general when looking at what was unveiled. To that end, here is everything that was announced at last night's event.

M1 Ultra chip

This powerful bit of hardware is the next stage of the M1 chip family, and is, judging by its specifications, expecting to offer a significant performance boost compared to what the already powerful M1 Max chip can offer. On Apple's website, this chip has twice the number of CPU and GPU cores, twice as much unified memory, and twice the memory bandwidth of the M1 Max.

Mac Studio

You might be wondering why the M1 Ultra chip was unveiled then, well that was because Apple also announced the Mac Studio, a new pro-level desktop system that if purchased with an M1 Ultra chip will set you back a staggering £4000. It does seem to be quite the powerful bit of hardware though, as the product description states that it can support up to four Pro Display XDRs (6K resolution) as well as one 4K display.

iPad Air 5

M1 Ultra chip aside, Apple also shared a look at the new iteration of the iPad Air, which will be coming with the M1 Silicon, the same powerful chip you find in iPad Pros these days. This is pretty much the main upgrade for the gadget, as the move to M1 should make the Air more efficient and powerful across the board.

iPhone SE 3

This is a similar case for the new iPhone SE 3, which will now use the top mobile processor Apple can offer today, the A15 Bionic. This phone will also support 5G, and will also use the same quality of glass found in iPhone 13 devices.

Otherwise, Apple revealed that Major League Baseball will be coming to Apple TV when the season returns in the form of a couple of games each week. It's mentioned that this will be available to fans in eight countries (USA, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the UK).

And this was everything that was unveiled. If you're waiting for new iPhones to be shown off, Apple usually reveals these later in the year, closer to when they often release around September time.