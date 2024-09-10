Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16

HQ

Last evening's Apple event was rounded off with a deep dive into the iPhone 16 along with its Pro and Pro Max models. The latest in the line of their popular smartphones, this time updated with an improved 48 MP camera, a new dedicated camera button, and loaded with lots of AI functionality.

Under the hood we find Apple's new A18 circuit, which is said to be even better than before for gaming and 30% faster compared to previous models. In addition, heat dissipation and internal cooling have been improved and the iPhone 16 also boasts a stronger battery.

Prices for the iPhone 16 and Plus models remain unchanged from last year, costing $799 and $899 respectively.

Of course, the new Pro and Pro Max models also got some time in the spotlight, and as it should be, this is where Apple focussed the biggest and most significant updates. Most obviously, the new displays on the Pro and Pro Max are bigger than ever. They are 6.3" and 6.9" respectively and under the hood we also find Apple's latest A18 Pro chipset.

The battery has also been improved and is claimed to be the best ever in an iPhone and the Pro models will also be available in the new colour called Desert Titanium. Camera and video has also been updated both on the software and hardware front and now it is possible to film in 4K/120fps thanks to the new 48 MP fusion camera.

The Pro and Pro Max will be priced at $999 and $1,199 respectively and all the new iPhone 16 models will be available in stores from September 20.