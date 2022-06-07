Apple has unveiled iOS 16

HQ

At yesterday evening's WWDC showcase, Apple unveiled the next major iteration of its operating system iOS. Known as iOS 16, this new version is bringing a wealth of new features and improvements and is also set to change the appearance of the lock screen itself as well. Here is a rundown of the new additions:

The lock screen is being redesigned so that now you can change the clock font and the colour of the font, and can even move widgets around and change the position of photos, all in a bid to add more customisation for the user.

Lock screens are also becoming tied to Focus, and with iOS 16 you'll be able to create unique lock screens tied to each Focus mode.

Apple Pay is being expanded so that there will not need to be any extra hardware for sales workers to use the system.

iOS 16 is also bringing the option for users to delete and edit sent messages, and likewise SharePlay will also work in this app going forward.

Family Sharing has been streamlined to make it easier for adults to set up children's systems.

And finally, the iCloud Shared Photo library will allow users to share pictures with others via a new separate library.

As for which devices will run iOS 16, Apple has said that iPhone 8 and newer will support it, and likewise, as for when it will release, no date has been mentioned as of yet, but a reasonable guess would be alongside the next batch of iPhones - that are most likely expected to launch this September.