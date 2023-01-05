Apple has shown a first look at Season 2 of Foundation

Apple TV+ has grown to become one of the most interesting streaming services available, as it seems to revolve around a quality over quantity kind of operation, where it releases less fresh content, but what it does release is usually produced to a very high level of detail. This has in the past included an adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation series, which ended up being a very expensive show when it debuted on the service in 2021. Jump to 2023 and we're preparing to see what Season 2 has in store for this epic science-fiction show.

And while we don't know exactly when Foundation will be making a comeback, we do know that the series will be arriving sometime in the summer, and to add to this, a new sneak peek trailer has debuted teasing what Jared Harris' Hari Seldon, Lee Pace's Brother Day, and Lou Llobell's Gaal Dornick will be getting up to over the age of the Second Crisis.

Check out the trailer below and make sure to read our review of Season 1 of Foundation right here.