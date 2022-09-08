Apple has revealed the successor to the AirPods Pro

HQ

We've already talked about the iPhone 14 line and the Apple Watch Ultra, all of which were announced during last night's Apple Event, but what we have yet to get to is the AirPods Pro, and what Apple is doing to update the product.

Simply put, they are getting a successor, a product known as the AirPods Pro 2. These are similar looking earbuds that have been improved under the hood, with a new H2 chip powering them, as well as new drivers that aim to tackle low-distortion audio and generally improve sound quality. This newer iteration will also have the option for you to personally customise the spatial audio profile, have an in-case speaker, as well as support for a lanyard loop so you don't drop them, all alongside a crucial improvement to battery life, which is now claimed to be six hours of listening time and 30 hours when factoring in the charge the case carries as well.

As for when the AirPods Pro 2 will arrive, you can order your device tomorrow (September 9) and they will be available on September 23, all for the price of £249 / €299.