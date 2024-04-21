Apple has removed WhatsApp and Threads from the App Store in China

HQ

If you are an Apple user and live in China, it is now no longer possible to download WhatsApp or Threads from the App Store. Apple says it has now removed both apps following an order from the Cyberspace Administration, which regulates and controls China's internet. This is because it is believed that these apps can potentially pose a threat to China's national security.

It is not only WhatsApp and Threads that are missing, The Great Firewall of China as it is called has previously blocked Meta's other apps such as Facebook and Instagram, but via a VPN it is possible to get around this if you still want to use these in China.