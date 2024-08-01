English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Apple has patented swivelling computer screens

From the images, this looks like an interesting concept, but we'll have to see how Apple's latest idea turns out in practise.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In 2022, Apple applied for a patent on swivelling computer screens and now, two years later, the US Patent Office has granted it. More precisely, the patent covers both swivelling screens (on MacBooks, for example) and attachable cameras with different types of modules (such as LIDAR and infrared sensors and facial recognition) on both the front and back. Whether any of the patent actually materialises remains to be seen. Check out the prototype images below.

Apple has patented swivelling computer screens
Apple has patented swivelling computer screens
Apple has patented swivelling computer screens

Check out the patent documents here.



Loading next content