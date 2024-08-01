Apple has patented swivelling computer screens

Dansk
In 2022, Apple applied for a patent on swivelling computer screens and now, two years later, the US Patent Office has granted it. More precisely, the patent covers both swivelling screens (on MacBooks, for example) and attachable cameras with different types of modules (such as LIDAR and infrared sensors and facial recognition) on both the front and back. Whether any of the patent actually materialises remains to be seen. Check out the prototype images below.