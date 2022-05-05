Apple has patented a VR car

HQ

Over the past few months and years, Apple has been patenting a whole bunch of wacky concepts and ideas. Today is no different as the tech giant has now patented what can only be described as a VR car, a vehicle that aims to entertain passengers on the go, while also potentially being Apple's first foray into the world of automobiles.

As TechRadar has reported, the car will use a variety of technology and audio systems to be able to offer up a visual spectacle for passengers. There will of course be the headset to do a lot of the heavy lifting, but then there will also be surround sound speakers, a complex air conditioning system, and also a seat that rumbles with its own unique motors. It's a vehicle that really aims to capitalise on the promise of a 4D experience, and will aim to do so while travelling from one place to another.

Of course, as is the case with a lot of these patents, this 'Apple Car' might never see fruition, but it does serve as an example of the sorts of direction that Apple is taking and what it intends to offer up in the future.