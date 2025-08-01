Apple has officially shipped 3 billion iPhones

HQ

Apple, on top of being one of the few companies valued beyond $3 trillion, has just surpassed a massive milestone related to the number three too. In a recent earnings call, CEO Tim Cook confirms that Apple has shipped its three billionth iPhone. Yep, that's nearly enough iPhones out in the wild to put one in the pocket of half of the world's population...

This feat comes around a decade after Apple shipped its first billion iPhones back in 2016, building on the first device launching in 2007. While no official information exists to corroborate the data, Engadget reports that the two billionth iPhone was sold sometime in 2021. This seems to show that iPhones are selling at an increasingly quick rate, with these figures suggesting that the four billionth might even be sold in 2028/29.

Beyond this, Apple also affirms that iPhones proved to be a big hit in the third quarter, delivering a healthy $94 billion in revenue alone, which is a 10% increase year over year.

For anyone wondering how much of an impact President Donald Trump's tariffs put on Apple, the company stated that it incurred $800 million of tariff expenses in the quarter ending in June, which while an extreme amount of money, is just a drop in the ocean of iPhone revenue in the same time alone.

This is an ad: