Apple has announced the M2 Max and M2 Pro chips

Apple has announced the next iteration of the M line of chips. Known as the M2 Pro and the M2 Max, these chips will once again give Mac and MacBook devices a boost in performance.

As noted in an announcement press release, the M2 Pro will be a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU combo that features 32GB of memory. The M2 Max on the other hand will be a 38-core GPU with 96GB of memory, which basically means that most people will really struggle to push it to its limits in this current era of technology.

Both chips are also said to deliver on Apple's energy efficiency promises (able to offer 22 hours of battery on one charge in the latest MacBook Pro), and will be the "world's most powerful and power-efficient chip for a pro laptop." And to add to this, they will each support Apple's 16-core Neural Engine as well as its media engine, allowing for 15.8 trillion operations per second, making them 40% quicker than previous generation chips.

As for which devices the chips will be coming to, the M2 Pro will be available in Mac Mini systems, whereas the M2 Max will make 14" and 16" variants of the MacBook Pro even more powerful.