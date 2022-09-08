Apple has announced the iPhone 14 line

HQ

Yesterday's Apple Event ended up being quite an enormous event, where the Californian technology giant announced a range of new wearable and usable devices. While this included new Apple Watches, and an update to AirPods Pro, the star of the show was the next iteration of iPhones - the 14 line.

Across the full series there are four total products to check out, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. For the starting model (the 14), we can look forward to a device that isn't a massive jump from the iPhone 13, as it runs on a slightly jacked up version of the A15 chip that powered its predecessor. That being said, it does have a screen with a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio that operates at 1200 nits peak brightness, meaning it should look very, very crisp. The 14 will start retailing at £849 / €1,019.

The 14 Plus is a similar story, as its main differences come in the form of a larger screen and better battery life. This will start retailing at £949 / €1,169.

As for the 14 Pro and Pro Max, this will be a bit of an improvement, as these products will run on an A16 chipset, don't have a notch (instead it has what is regarded as a Dynamic Island that adapts to what you're doing), and also isn't getting a rise in pricing. As these two will retail from £1,099 / €1,329 and £1,199 / €1,479, respectively.

As for when each will be pre-orderable and available, all four can be ordered tomorrow, with everything but the Plus launching on September 16 - the Plus will be coming from October 7.