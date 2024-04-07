Apple enables retro game emulators on the App Store

HQ

What has long been one of the most controlled and closed marketplaces is increasingly opening its gates. For better or worse. For now, Apple has announced that it has started allowing emulators on the App Store, at least for retro games. Something that it previously opposed with determination.

However, Apple makes it clear that all apps must still (of course) comply with the law and not contain or provide access to any kind of illegal content. The change seems to come as a response to the lawsuit filed by the United States against the company, where it, as in the EU, is accused of having exploited its monopoly status.

