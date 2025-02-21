Apple drops encryption in the United Kingdom amid government pressure

HQ

Apple has decided to stop offering its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) feature to new users in the United Kingdom and will soon require existing users to disable it, marking a significant retreat in its fight for digital privacy.

The move comes after reports that United Kingdom security agencies pressured Apple to provide backdoor access to encrypted data stored in its cloud service, a demand the company was unwilling to meet.

ADP, which shields iCloud data from unauthorized access using end-to-end encryption, was first introduced in 2022, but its removal in the UK means that users' backups, photos, and notes will once again be accessible to Apple and, with a warrant, law enforcement.

While some sensitive data—like passwords and payment information—will remain encrypted, this rollback represents a win for government surveillance efforts and a setback for privacy advocates.

Apple has not confirmed exactly when existing users will lose access to ADP, but the company insists it remains committed to user security and hopes to restore the feature in the United Kingdom in the future.