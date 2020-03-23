Apple donates millions of face masks to hospitals

As face masks have become a sparse necessity due to coronavirus, the world of tech has decided to help out where they can. Apple's CEP Tim Cook announced that Apple will be donating a large number of face masks to hospitals around the US and Europe just recently via Twitter.

"Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We're donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you."

Apple has also allowed Apple Card customers to go interest-free when skipping their March payments via a $15 million dollar donation.

Other major tech and trade companies have also started donating both money and supplies for health care sectors all over the world.

Mike Pence, Vice President of the USA, confirmed in a press briefing that same day that two million masks of the N95 type (negates 95% of all airborne particles) had been shipped to the American healthcare sector.