Apple confirms Foundation season four with new co-showrunner

Apple is continuing its big bet on the star-studded sci-fi epic and now confirms that Foundation will return for a fourth season. Hardly a shock considering the series' popularity, and earlier this year Apple brought in Ian Goldberg as new co-showrunner and executive producer. The writing process is said to be well underway, which clearly signals that plans for additional seasons have been in place for some time.

That said, there are notable changes behind the scenes as production ramps up. Goldberg steps in after the show's co-creator and former showrunner David S. Goyer departed the project. The filming of season three was famously plagued by false starts and several budget adjustments.

"There is no series quite like Foundation and we feel lucky and honored to be carrying the torch forward as co-showrunners into season four," Goldberg said. "We look forward to continuing the epic, emotional storytelling that defined the first three seasons of the show, and to be working alongside some of the most talented, passionate creative partners in the business."

The series will continue to star Jared Harris, Lee Pace and Lou Llobell, alongside Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Troy Kotsur and Pilou Asbæk. Returning cast members include Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena King.