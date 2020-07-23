LIVE

Apple claims that MS and Sony charge 30% from digital sales

Apple is stating that Microsoft and Sony are far from fair when taking their share of digital sales.

Epic made a big deal out of the fact that Epic Games Store only charges 12% of the cost when selling games on their store, compared to 30% for Valve. This is of course very beneficial for indie-developers as well as publishers, as they get to keep a larger cut.

But what does Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony charge via their stores on Xbox One, Switch and PlayStation 4? This hasn't been officially revealed, and technically still hasn't - but Apple (via market researcher Ben Bajarin on Twitter) states that it's been talking to third-party publishers who claim they are charging 30%, the same as Valve.

The numbers shared reveals that a 30% cut seems to be something of an industry standard, and even if they aren't officially confirmed, Apple is a company that doesn't throw numbers around just to get attention. We think it likely gives a fairly good picture of what it looks like.

