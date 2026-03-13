Apple celebrates 50 years of "thinking different"

HQ

April 1st isn't just a day for pranks and hoaxes. For Apple, that day marks something far bigger and more special—namely, the company's birthday—and this year, it's celebrating its 50th anniversary. It has been an incredible journey to witness; from a garage in California in 1976, the company has grown to become one of the most influential technology companies in the world.

Time and again, it has shaken up the industry, starting, of course, with home computers in the 1980s with the Apple II, and then really taking off in the 2000s with the iPod, iPhone, iPad, and so much more. At the same time, Apple's services have grown into a massive ecosystem. The App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Pay, and Apple TV+ mean that many users today live almost their entire digital lives within Apple's ecosystem—for better or worse.

Love them or hate them. But it's hard to deny the huge impact Apple has had on the industry. And as part of the celebration, Tim Cook has published an open letter thanking everyone who has been part of the journey. He particularly highlights the company's core philosophy: daring to think differently.

"Thinking different has always been at the heart of Apple. It's what has driven us to create products that empower people to express themselves, to connect, and to create something wonderful. As we celebrate 50 years, we are deeply grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey and who continues to inspire what comes next."

What are your best Apple-related memories?