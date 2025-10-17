Apple buys Formula 1 TV rights for the next five years in the US in a $750 million deal

HQ

Apple has bought the broadcast rights for Formula 1 in the United States. It had been rumoured for a long time, knowing that the contract with the current Formula 1 broadcaster in the US, Disney-owned ESPN, ended this year and there had been no talks to renew it. And Apple TV seemed the natural fit, after all, they were producers on the Brad Pitt movie this year.

The deal has been announced on Friday, right before the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, and just to be clear, this is only for the United States.

Apple TV subscribers will be able to watch all practice, qualifying, sprint races and Sunday races with the usual $12.99/month subscription, with broadcasts in English and Spanish. Some races will be available for free on the Apple TV app, to entice new viewers.

Apple will pay nearly twice as much as ESPN did

The five-year deal is worth $750 million: Apple will pay Formula 1 approximately $150 million per year, according to Variety. That's a big upgrade from what ESPN paid between 2018 and 2025, $90 million per year.

The already available F1 TV Premium streaming service of $16.99/month will remain, but only through Apple TV.

"We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked", said Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1.

The move comes nicely after Apple announced a rebranding of their streaming service, from Apple TV+ to just Apple TV.

And about the F1 movie, no official talks for a sequel yet, but it will debut on streaming via Apple TV on December 12. Having grossed $630 million globally, it's the most successful sports movie in history, they claim.