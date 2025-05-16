Apple blocks Epic Games re-submission of Fortnite on iOS

HQ

The saga and conflict between Apple and Epic Games continues. Following the Unreal Engine and Fortnite maker making it clear that Apple and Google had breached the Digital Markets Act in the European Union, and then soon after a U.S. judge ruling that Apple must stop enforcing its high commission share on purchases through third-party stores and platforms, it had seemed like Epic was making headway and that Fortnite on iOS would become a widely accessible reality again.

Or perhaps not. Epic has taken to social media to inform its fans that its latest submission of Fortnite to the U.S. App Store and the Epic Games Store for iOS in EU has been blocked, meaning Fortnite is now set to be unavailable and offline on iOS systems around the world until the block is lifted.

Epic explains: "Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the US App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union. Now, sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it."

It's unclear what will happen next, but a reasonable assumption is that another round of legal proceedings are on the horizon.