Apple apparently is throwing in the towel and is asking Google to design a custom Siri LLM

It's been very public and very well documented how Apple has struggled to revamp their onboard assistant, Siri, as of late. Big promises were made some time ago, but key updates to introduce this new Apple Intelligence functionality were delayed, and some have yet to surface still, including a better, more responsive Siri.

And it seems like Apple now has given up on their ambition to build this future version of the assistant from the ground up themselves and that's at least according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, he says that Apple will now be asking Google to create a custom Gemini LLM, that works directly for Siri.

"Apple is reportedly paying Google to develop a custom Gemini-powered LLM to run on Apple's own Private Cloud Compute framework. These LLMs will power the new personalised Siri and AI web-search, and remain completely private like originally planned."