Apple announces new iPad and iPad Air models, on sale next week

When Tim Cook teased us on social media this week that there would be "something in the Air" (in reference to a legendary Apple slogan from the days of Steve Jobs) many assumed it was the new, long-awaited Macbook Pro M4, the company's next iteration of computers, but for months now top insiders and Apple-related journalists have also been expecting a revision of the standard iPad model, since the tenth generation was launched back in 2022 and hasn't been updated since. It turns out that in a few days we'll be getting a double revision. Apple has unveiled iPad 11 and iPad Air M3, the company's two flagship tablet models, which can be pre-ordered now and will be available in regular shops on 12 March.

iPad 11 will feature 128GB of base storage (double that of the previous entry-level generation 10) and will be powered by an A16 chip (the same chip found in current iPhone models) with a 5-core CPU, 4-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. Two 12-megapixel cameras, one front-facing and one rear-facing with wide-angle. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3...

But the best thing is the price. Apple wants to get down in the mud to compete again to be the king of the segment and lowers the launch price of the iPad (Wi-Fi model) to $350/€399. What's the catch? Apparently, this entry-level model will not have Apple Intelligence support.

The iPad Air, on the other hand, virtually matches its new model to the existing iPad Pro version, at least in terms of power. An M3 chip under the slim bonnet of the 2025 iPad Air does make it a device that supports Apple's artificial intelligence, which will begin rolling out in early April. Liquid Retina display, IPS and up to 500 nits of brightness. The starting price of the new iPad Air is from $649/€699.

What do you think of the new iPad models, and is it time to upgrade yours?