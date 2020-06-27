Cookies

Divinity: Original Sin II

Apple announces Divinity: Original Sin II for iPad

The fantasy epic is being squeezed onto on iPad, but there's no definitive word on when.

It seems that Larian Studios still has some tricks up its sleeve regarding Divinity: Original Sin II. As Apple revealed during WWDC, this RPG will be released on iPad. Having been released on PC and consoles (Switch being the most recent platform), it's interesting to think how a game that expansive and deep is going to fit in a mobile device.

That's all the information we know for now. There's still no release window nor a price tag. Do you think it's interesting to see a game this big on an iPad?

Divinity: Original Sin II

Thanks, TouchArcade

