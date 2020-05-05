Apple annouces the MacBook Pro 13" with Intel Core 10th gen

Earlier this year, there were a few rumours about a new 14-inches MacBook Pro coming this Spring. Then, some sources started stating that Apple will hold this model for later this year and, instead, upgrade the actual 13-inches line-up with the new Magic keyboard and Intel Core 10th-generation processors. This is exactly what the company lead by Tim Cook just announced, plus a cost-efficient updated model with 8th-gen CPU.

Apple finally gets rid of the disappointing Butterfly keyboard and deploys the new Magic keyboard in every model on the store. The new keyboard, featuring a scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel, debuted first on the 16-inches MacBook Pro and was adapted by the Air family just a few weeks ago. The new 2020 MacBook Pro also sports the useful Touch Bar in the upper side of the keyboard but includes the requested physical Escape key. The Touch ID security button is still there.

Performance-wise, Apple made an interesting decision. It is true that the 13-inches MacBook Pro family finally gets Intel's last-gen processors, but just Cook's company decided to split and wide the market.

First up, there is a new MacBook Pro 13" sporting a 10th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, with 4 cores at 2GHz and Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.1GHz, plus an unspecified Intel Iris Plus Graphics and 16GB of RAM LPDDR4X at 3733MHz (that you can double down for 500€ extra). This new model enables users to connect to Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution. Equipped with a minimum of 512GB SSD memory with sequential read speeds of up to 3.0GB/s, prices start at 2,129€.

But the old 13-inches MacBook Pro with 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris GPU and DDR3 RAM is still here. Apart from the new keyboard, Apple included double the SSD storage and now starts at 256GB (up until 2TB). What's more, is that the base model price has been lowered to 1,499 euros.

You can preorder any model right now in Europe and have it at home in about a week. But don't forget that rumours still point at a new 14 inches model with 10th gen Intel Core CPU coming later this year in almost the same size and weight.