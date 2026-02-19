Apple AirTag 2

Apple deserves praise for realising that the new, updated AirTag, simply called AirTag 2, would not be particularly well suited to a grandiose presentation in Cupertino, nor to an overproduced showcase video. No, AirTags, more than any other Apple product, are an extremely pragmatic device, and are almost exclusively about what they can do for the user in practical terms.

So it was simply presented in an anonymous press release, and this deliberate understatement of its value is quite brilliant because "low-key" (as the young people say), this is one of Apple's simplest and most valuable products.

Okay, so what's new here? First and foremost, the identical exterior has been equipped with improved internals. That means the second generation of Apple's UW chip, which is also available in a number of newer Apple products. This provides a 50% increase in range for "Precision" search, as Apple calls it, an approximate increase that I actually saw demonstrated in practice in a flash. In addition, Precision search now also works on newer Apple Watch models.

When you get closer, the speaker in the tiny device is 50% larger, so the rather distinctive sound it emits is much louder than before. I would still prefer this to be more customisable as I couldn't find the option to make the AirTag sound "mine," and even though it's louder, it's still a bit anaemic and anonymous.

The price is exactly the same, approximately £29 for one and £99 for four. I have always thought this was quite reasonable, and as is typically the case with Apple, the ecosystem is so diverse that you don't necessarily need to buy Apple's expensive accessories to attach it somewhere, as you can just buy something from a third party - and there is a huge selection available since the dimensions are the same.

I think Apple should make it possible to attach it to something without having to make any additional purchases. Perhaps a small hole somewhere, like Tile has done with Life360 Mate. It has IP67 certification, so it can easily "just" sit on a bag, but you still have to buy something to put your AirTag in.

That said, AirTag 2 is just as pragmatic in size as its predecessor, a product that is extremely easy to recommend to anyone who is already part of this ecosystem, as the "entry fee" is low and the functionality is clear.

It's nice that the prices haven't been raised, that the dimensions are the same so the range of accessories remains the same, and that the advantages are clear compared to its predecessor.