Apple acquires first game development studio

Apple has acquired its first video game studio. The tech giant has recently revealed it has acquired RAC7, a two-man development team behind one of Apple Arcade's 2019 hits.

RAC7 produced Sneaky Sasquatch, an adventure game that took Apple Arcade by storm. The game has received regular updates since launch, and RAC7 looks to continue their work under Apple as an internal studio.

"We love Sneaky Sasquatch and are excited that the 2-person RAC7 team has joined Apple to continue their work on it with us," an Apple spokesperson told Digital Trends. "We will continue to deliver a great experience for Apple Arcade players with hundreds of games from many of the best game developers in the world."

While acquisitions are fairly common in the modern gaming era, Apple apparently doesn't plan on making a habit of it. The company said the move was a unique circumstance, as it believed it could help the team at RAC7 grow the game more.