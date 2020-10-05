App revenue hit $29 billion in Q3 2020, Apple gets the majority

You're watching Advertisements

32%. That is how much app revenue has increased in a year according to a report from

Sensor Tower.

This totals to $29 billion, but the numbers hold a mixed truth.

36.5 billion app installs registered in Q3 2020, and while this is combined for both Apple App Store and Google Play Store, 2/3 of the revenue ended up going to Apple - despite iOS only accounting for 25% of mobile users, and with Google getting the majority of the downloads an subsequent installs.

TikTok remains the most downloaded app on both platforms this quarter as well, despite being banned in India, and with a future that is uncertain in the US. Streaming apps like Disney+ and Youtube follow, and then perhaps to no surprise, Tinder comes in at number 4 on the App Store, and 5th of Google Play, making for an overall number three on the revenue list.

Image credit: Sensor Tower