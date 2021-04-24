Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
App downloads have increased by 8.7% compared to Q1 last year

Google Play in particular saw some great numbers.

A report released by Sensor Tower earlier this week has revealed that app downloads have increased by 8.7% when compared to Q1 2020. The report notes that whilst the Google Play store saw an increase of 15.3%, the App Store actually saw a reduction of 8.6%.

Another interesting tidbit from the report was that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, an endless runner set that retains many elements from the popular series, has already been downloaded 23.6 million times (you can check out our review here). This is reportedly double the launch figures developer King saw with Candy Crush Jelly Saga.

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.



