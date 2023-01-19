Apology issued for Dungeons & Dragons controversial OGL changes

HQ

Following the controversy surrounding the potential changes to Dungeons & Dragons' Open Game License, Wizards of the Coast has issued an official apology via a blog post on the D&D Beyond website.

The statement comes from Executive Producer Kyle Brink, who says "we are sorry. We got it wrong. Our language and requirements in the draft OGL were disruptive to creators and not in support of our core goals of protecting and cultivating an inclusive play environment and limiting the OGL to TTRPGs. Then we compounded things by being silent for too long. We hurt fans and creators, when more frequent and clear communications could have prevented so much of this."

Further down in the blog post, Brink confirms that changes to the OGL are still coming, but before the 20th of January a new draft will be written up and Wizards of the Coast will be asking for fan feedback on it.

Fans still aren't happy about the whole situation though, and have stated that they don't want changes at all and would like Wizards of the Coast to admit defeat and move on. There's also the matter of controversy around D&D Beyond, a subscription service that was reported to cost $30 a month. However, these rumours have since been debunked by Wizards of the Coast as well.

