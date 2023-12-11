Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - Preview

HQ

After the release of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, it didn't exactly come as a surprise when Capcom revealed Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy earlier this year. Now the collection - that bundles together the fourth, fifth and sixth chapter of the long-running series - is nearly here, and we have (re)played the two first chapters of each game.

If you are new to the series, Ace Attorney is part detective adventure game, part law simulator. The series started as a satire of the Japanese legal system, and the accused are always presumed guilty until proven otherwise.

As a defence attorney you'll have to point out flaws or inconsistencies at the right times during cross examination of witnesses by presenting relevant evidence, which you collect yourself in the adventure parts. While the logic is mostly sound and the cases are rather brutal, the characters involved are colourful and eccentric leading to plenty of humour and wacky situations.

The fourth game, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, which opens this collection, introduces a new protagonist in the titular Apollo, while our previous hero Phoenix Wright is relegated to a supporting role. Phoenix Wright even ends up on the stand accused of murder in the first case of Apollo Justice. From the fifth game forward, they alternate leading the defence's case, which results in a large cast of characters as old favourites return. With more characters and longer cases, the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy easily trumps the previous collections in terms of quantity. Whether that also holds true in terms of quantity, you'll have to wait for our full review towards the end of January to find out.

Phoenix Wright ends up in the dock, acused of murder, after a game of poker goes horribly wrong.

What we can say now is that Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is a great starting point for new players. The first game of the trilogy, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, pretty much wipes the slate clean and introduces a new cast of characters. And while more and more fan favourites eventually make their way back, they are always properly introduced, as is the case with Phoenix Wright himself, who the newly graduated Apollo Justice must defend in the very first case of the game.

The court proceedings take place seven years after the end of Trials and Tribulations, and Wright now works as a pianist in a Russian restaurant, while also dabbling in some illegal poker. When a mysterious gentleman is murdered in the restaurant's basement, Wright gets accused by the timid waitress Olga Orly, and it's up to you to clear his name by tearing her testimony apart.

Searching for clues is easier and more satisfying than in previous entries.

The case quickly turns out to be a labyrinth of lies and contradictions. It may seem a bit overwhelming for new players, but often the solutions seem more logical than what we encountered in the previous trilogy. Trial-and-error is no longer necessary, and by comparing the witnesses' lies with my evidence and finding contradictions between statements, I eventually came to a surprising conclusion - without too much frustration along the way. The other cases showed the same level of polish, but I will refrain from spoilers here.

The first two cases of each game also showcase some of the new gameplay mechanics. Some of these are psychological such as Apollo's ability to reveal lies through body language, or Athena Cykes' "Mood Matrix" that lets you find contradictions between statements and emotions, while the Divination Séance from Spirit of Justice leans into the supernatural. What helps the overall gameplay the most is not an addition, though, but rather a subtraction, as from the fifth game onward, searching for evidence in the environment is limited to key scenes, instead of every area you visit. This makes the detective part smoother and helps the pacing immensely, as you no longer have to pixel-hunt quite so much.

Spirit of Justice takes place in the Kingdom of Khura'in giving the usual surroundings a brand new look.

Speaking of pixels, the previous trilogy had rather bland backgrounds, with the original Game Boy Advance graphics ending up looking flat and dull after the HD treatment. Thankfully, this collection of DS and 3DS games is much better suited to larger, higher resolution screens, and the expressive character models are now complemented by beautiful backgrounds filled with lots of little details and references.

Not everything is perfect, though. Even on a high-end PC the game at times feels a bit sluggish in its many menus and transitions. As was also the case with the previous collections, there are no option for 60 fps, which is a real shame. Also specifically on PC, playing with mouse and keyboard does feel a bit clunky, and examining objects can be quite a hassle.

These issues aside, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, does seem to be a pretty impressive package. Sure, Capcom have in some ways picked the lowest hanging fruits of their massive backlog, but with solid visual updates, all DLC included, and plenty of new extras- including music, concepts art and a fun, albeit rather limited, animation studio - the extra polish might be enough to warrant another purchase. Stay tuned for our final verdict, when the collection releases for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One on 25 January 2024.